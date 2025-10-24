DELAWARE – Delaware State Police have arrested a Wilmington man and are searching for two others accused of smuggling drugs and contraband into the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
Troopers said 36-year-old Shamar Clark, of Wilmington, was arrested Monday on multiple felony drug and contraband charges. Police are also seeking 35-year-old Charles Chambers, of Wilmington, and 31-year-old Jalen Hubbard, of Dover, who remain at large.
The investigation began July 23 after correctional officers found drugs hidden inside a couch delivered to be reupholstered by Delaware Correctional Industries, an inmate work program. Officers discovered more than a kilogram of marijuana and THC edibles, methamphetamine, K2-laced papers, gabapentin pills, suboxone strips, two cell phones and 53 USB drives.
Detectives determined that Clark, an inmate at the facility, coordinated with Chambers and Hubbard to smuggle the drugs and contraband into the prison. Warrants were issued for all three men on Oct. 7.
Clark was charged with multiple felonies, including:
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Tier 3 quantity)
- Possession of a controlled substance (Tier 3 quantity)
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Tier 2 quantity)
- Possession of a controlled substance (Tier 2 quantity)
- Three counts of promoting prison contraband
- Conspiracy second degree
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and remains at the Vaughn Correctional Center on a $64,000 secured bond.
Chambers and Hubbard face the same charges and are still wanted by police.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 2.