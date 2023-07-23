BETHEL, Del.– The Delaware State Police have identified the victim in a fatal single-car crash early Sunday morning.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 23rd, a white Ford Fiesta was allegedly driving eastbound on Shell Bridge Road at a high rate of speed, according to a DSP press release. As the vehicle approached an S-curve, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.
The Ford collided with a raised embankment, causing it to vault airborne before hitting the ground. The car then rolled several times before being caught by a guardrail, according to the report.
The driver, identified as 27-year-old John Littleton, of Seaford, was ejected from the rolling vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, according to the press release.
As the DSP Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues the investigation, any witnesses are asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-702-3264, via the DSP’s Facebook page or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.