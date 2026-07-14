car crash graphic

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck Monday night on Whiteleysburg Road near Harrington.

Police said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Whiteleysburg Road. Investigators say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound when the driver encountered a pedestrian who was reportedly lying in the roadway. The driver was unable to stop before striking the man.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Harrington man, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his identity until his family has been notified.

The driver of the Silverado, a 17-year-old from Milton, was not injured.

Whiteleysburg Road was closed for about three hours while investigators processed the scene and cleared the roadway.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. M. Long at 302-698-8518 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Tags

Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

Recommended for you