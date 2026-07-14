HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck Monday night on Whiteleysburg Road near Harrington.
Police said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Whiteleysburg Road. Investigators say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound when the driver encountered a pedestrian who was reportedly lying in the roadway. The driver was unable to stop before striking the man.
The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Harrington man, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his identity until his family has been notified.
The driver of the Silverado, a 17-year-old from Milton, was not injured.
Whiteleysburg Road was closed for about three hours while investigators processed the scene and cleared the roadway.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. M. Long at 302-698-8518 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.