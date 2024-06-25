SUSSEX, KENT COs, DE - The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a string of copper wire thefts from irrigation systems across Delaware.
According to DSP, several farms have had copper wiring stolen from their irrigation systems in the past month. Police say suspects are trespassing onto farms and cutting copper wires ranging from 50 feet to several hundred feet and appear to be doing so between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
State Troopers ask anyone with information pertaining to these thefts to contact them at 302-752-3807.
“Your help is crucial in apprehending those responsible and preventing further incidents,” DSP said Tuesday.
Farmer Frank Hrupsa near Felton is no stranger to copper wire theft. He says his irrigation systems and wires were targeted last year.
"They hooked onto it with a pickup truck and drug it off and tore the system right to the ground," Hrupsa tells WBOC.
Many suspect the thieves take the wires to scrap metal yards to redeem cash. Steve Majchrzak of Sussex Irrigation specializes in irrigation system sales and repair. He says these thefts really hurt farmers.
"These guys are getting 100, maybe 200 dollars a section or span," Majchrzak says. "You know, it's going to cost the farmer thousands of dollars to replace it."
As the irrigation systems sit idle, crops are left without water, which they desperately need during this scorching summer heat.
"There's a lot of expense in this corn and soy beans that we grow, and you don't need an extra burden on what you do," says Hrupsa.
We reached out to several farmers in those areas, but victims were not willing to speak to us about it on camera. Police say increasing lighting, installing security cameras, and securing the copper wiring can help deter thieves.