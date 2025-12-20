DELMAR, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on December 19 in Delmar. Around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Tundra was traveling westbound on Bacons Road, west of Bi State Boulevard. Police say the truck exited the north edge of the roadway as it approached a left-hand curve, struck a utility pole, and overturned multiple times.
The driver was a 24-year-old man from Delmar, Delaware. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
DSP says Bacons Road was closed for about 7 hours while the scene was investigated and utility crews replaced the damaged pole. The investigation remains ongoing and troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at 302-703-3266.