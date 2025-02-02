MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle accident that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.
On February 1st, at approximately 8:41pm, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to a vehicle accident in the area of Oak Orchard Road in the vicinity of Caravel Drive. Fire officials say it was reported that two vehicles collided and that there were an unknown number and status of injuries.
Emergency units' assignments included debris recovery, patient and vehicle stabilization, traffic control, and accident mitigation.
IRVFC says a Ford F250 pick up and a Lincoln Navigator collided on Oak Orchard Road, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The damage also extended to the fencing "parallel to Oak Orchard Road as it was struck by the Ford F250 after the initial collision."
There are no further details on possible injuries at this time. The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.