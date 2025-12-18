SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating a home invasion that occurred on December 16 in Seaford.
Troopers say they responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Rocky Road for a welfare check around 1:30 p.m. on December 17, a day after the incident. The welfare check was requested by a concerned relative who could not contact the homeowner. Upon arriving at the home, troopers contacted the 74-year-old homeowner who reported he had been robbed the previous evening.
DSP says the preliminary investigation revealed that the robbery suspect had been to the home earlier in the day on December 16, then returned to the home around 6:00 p.m. that day with three additional suspects. The four men forced their way into the home, with one displaying a firearm. Once inside, police say the suspects demanded money and other items. One of the suspects struck the victim on the top of his head, then all four suspects fled the home on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries following the robbery.
Police describe the suspects as four black men. Three of the men were wearing masks, but no other description of the suspects is available at this time.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has relevant information is asked to contact Detective M. Aberman at 302-752-3807.