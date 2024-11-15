SHOTS FIRED GRAPHIC

GREENWOOD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting on a Greenwood road Thursday.

On November 14, just after 11 a.m., police were called to Webb Farm Road near Beach Highway on reports of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed a man was driving south on Webb Farm Road when a gray Dodge pick-up with a trailer reportedly pulled in front of him. The man honked at the other driver, who then pulled over on Webb Farm Road and got out of the truck. The victim continued driving, according to police, and heard several gunshots. 

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3813.

