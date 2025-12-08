SMYRNA, Del - The Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for four siblings last seen in Smyrna on Friday.
DSP says Cash Broomall, 5, Cody Broomall, 8, Evey Broomall, 6, and Mallory Broomall, 12, all of Georgetown, are believed to be with their father in violation of a court order.
Investigators say the children were last seen near Clipper Street in Smyrna on Dec. 5.
Attempts to find the children have been unsuccessful, according to police, and there is a concern for their safety and well-being. The siblings may be riding in a black Ford F-150 with Delaware registration CL70230.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850.