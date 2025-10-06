DOVER, Del. -- The Delaware State Police, through the State Bureau of Identification, has launched a new online portal for firearms instructors seeking certification to train individuals applying for a handgun qualified purchaser permit.
The Permit to Purchase Firearms Instructor Certification Portal creates a pathway for trainers to become certified to teach the state-mandated firearm safety course required under Delaware’s new Permit to Purchase law.
To become certified, applicants must review the Permit to Purchase Training Course Guidelines, complete an application through the portal and submit required documents, including:
A valid firearms instructor certificate with an expiration date, issued by a nationally recognized organization or a law enforcement agency that meets Delaware POST standards
An instructor identification card
A training course syllabus
Once approved, certified instructors will be listed publicly on the Permit to Purchase website.
Certified instructors must teach courses approved by the State Bureau of Identification that include instruction on:
Firearms and ammunition knowledge, safe handling and storage, including child safety
Shooting fundamentals and live-fire exercises with a minimum of 100 rounds
Federal and state firearms laws, including Delaware’s use-of-force laws
Techniques for avoiding criminal attacks, conflict resolution and managing violent confrontations
Suicide prevention and awareness
After completing the course, permit applicants will receive a signed Firearms Training Course Certification Form from their instructor. The form must be submitted with the handgun qualified purchaser permit application.
Firearms instructors are encouraged to begin the certification process now to ensure they can provide training before the Permit to Purchase law is implemented.
Exemptions to the training requirement are listed in Delaware law and can be found at Delaware Code Online.