SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC
SMYRNA, DE– Delaware State Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify a driver allegedly involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on Route 1.
 
Troopers say they responded to the area of southbound Route 1 and exit 119 around 5:40 a.m. on March 10 for reports of a shooting.
 
The victim reportedly told police a male driver in a light gray crossover-style SUV fired two shots at their black BMW. No injuries were reported.
 
DSP asks anyone with information on the alleged shooting to contact Detective J. Lucyk at 302-365-8446 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
 

