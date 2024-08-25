SMYRNA, DE– Delaware State Police are asking the public to help identify an attempted kidnapping suspect following an incident Saturday night.
DSP responded to Spruce Court in the Holly Hills Estates at approximately 8:41 p.m. on Aug. 24 for reports of an attempted kidnapping.
Troopers say they learned a 12-year-old was approached and questioned by a man who then grabbed the child by the arm.
The child, who was not hurt during the incident, reportedly managed to get away and call for help.
DSP searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him.
The suspect is described as a thin white man, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, approximately 20-30 years old with blue or green eyes, dirty blonde hair and no facial hair.
He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, according to DSP.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information is urged to contact Detective S. Ryan at 302-698-8443 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.