GEORGETOWN, DE - The annual Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race is slated for Thursday at the Georgetown Speedway with proceeds benefiting the Delaware State Police and helping to keep Camp Barnes free for Delaware youth.
Camp Barnes, established in 1948 following a proposal by Superintendent Herbert Barnes St., is a children’s summer camp encouraging the development of initiative and leadership skills. The camp is open to all Delaware children at no cost and sees about 90-100 campers each week from early June to August.
Activities at Camp Barnes include swimming, kayaking, archery, fishing and crabbing, cooking classes, and nature walks. Delaware State Police units, including Aviation Command and K-9, also conduct demonstrations throughout the summer.
Funding for the Camp is provided through donations and various fundraising events held by Delaware State Police, including the Benefit Race.
The Camp Barnes Benefit Race is scheduled for August 1st, with pit gates opening at 4 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled to begin at the Georgetown Speedway at 5 p.m., and racing is set to commence at 7:15 p.m.
According to Delaware State Police, races will include modifieds, super late models, crate 602 sportsman vehicles, and crate late models. Southern Delaware vintage stock cars and super trucks are also slated to make their appearance Thursday.
Ticket prices and driver registration for the Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race at Georgetown Speedway can be found here. More information on Camp Barnes can be also found on their website.