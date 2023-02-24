LEWES, GEORGETOWN Del. - The Delaware State Police have announced their 2023 Spring Citizens Police Academy will kickoff on Wednesday, March 29th. Consisting on nine Wednesday night sessions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the academy aims to give participants a look into the Delaware State Police experience.
Participants will learn about various police activities including evidence processing, criminal and traffic investigations, tours of police facilities, and familiarization with special units. There will also be an opportunity to ride along with patrol troopers.
The majority of the classes will be held at Delaware State Police Troop 7 in Lewes and the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center in Georgetown. Classes will be limited to 25 participants and background checks will be conducted.
Applications can be submitted online through the Citizens Police Academy website from now until March 15, 2023.