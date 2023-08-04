SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware Representative Danny Short appealed to the Department of Transportation to address community concerns over speeding cars on Middleford Road.
According to a press release, he requested traffic engineers carefully analyze a specific stretch of the road between U.S. 13 northeast and Old Furnace Road, as well as any suggestions they may offer.
"I've received complaints about speeding and aggressive driving from people living along that nearly two-mile section road," Short said. "While I have no reason to doubt that these
reports are accurate, DelDOT will not take any action without hard data. That's prudent, and it's the reason I asked for the study."
Short reportedly met with Governor John Carney and other Delaware lawmakers earlier this year to devise a plan for road safety. The bipartisan package included new laws allowing the installation of automated speed enforcement cameras in work zones and qualifying residential areas within municipalities.
Seaford neighbors who brought the issue to Short’s attention cited areas of Middleford Road outside Seaford’s city limits, according to the release.
According to the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 83 traffic deaths have been recorded so far this year in the First State, just three shy of last year’s pace.
Short says he hopes the state’s plan to fund a new 11-officer State Police Traffic Enforcement Unit will help curtail traffic violations and keep Delawareans safe.