KENT COUNTY, Del. - A shooting that took place on the Delaware State University campus early Saturday morning left four people injured, two of them being university students. Today, university officials held an online public forum to provide updates and answer questions about the incident.
In today's discussion, Delaware State University President, Tony Allen, said the two students who were hospitalized are doing much better.
President Allen also says the investigation is still ongoing but that officials are "fairly clear" the perpetrator was not a DSU student.
DSU Police Chief, Bobbie Cummings, talked about safety protocols on campus and how to make them more effective this school year.
Although the goal of the forum was to answer questions, many students on campus are still feeling uneasy about the incident.
Some students believe the university needs to be more diligent with checking school ID's and closing off public entrances to the campus.
President Allen said this is not something that happens often at Delaware State and ensures the security team is constantly working to keep the university safe.