DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced 15 new red light camera locations across the First State in an effort to reduce crashes.
DelDOT says the new cameras are expected to be operational at the 15 intersections by the summer. Three intersections already with red light cameras are also expected to have additional cameras installed. The 15 new locations include one in Sussex County, five in Kent County, and nine in New Castle.
With each new camera installation, DelDOT says there will be a 30-day warning period before citations are issued. Signs will also be placed to indicate the intersections are being monitored, according to DelDOT.
“The most important criteria in selecting an intersection for inclusion in the ERLSP is the frequency of crashes due to red-light running. Data from our existing locations have shown that after a camera is installed, angle crashes were reduced by an average of 41 percent,” said Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings. “This is a significant safety improvement as these kinds of crashes are more likely to result in serious injuries and fatalities.”
The 15 new locations for the cameras are as follows:
Sussex County
-Route 1/Coastal Highway at Shuttle Road/Sea Blossom Boulevard.
Kent County
-Route 13/S. Dupont Boulevard at Simon’s Corner/Route 1 Ramps
-Route 13/S. Dupont Boulevard at S. Carter Road/Pharmacy Drive
-Route 13/S. Dupont Highway at Old North Road/N. East Camden Bypass
-Route 113/Dupont Boulevard at Airport Road/NW 10th Street
-Route 113/Dupont Boulevard at Route 14/Milford Harrington Highway/N. Front Street
New Castle County
-Route 202/Concord Pike at Prospect Avenue
-Route 202/Concord Ave at I-95 NB Off-Ramp
-Route 141/Powder Mill Road at Childrens Drive
-Route 141/Barley Mill Road at Route 100/Montchanin Road
-Route 41/Newport Gap Pike at Graves Road
-Route 40/Pulaski Highway at Pleasant Valley Road
-Route 40/Pulaski Highway at Brookmont Drive
-Route 4 WB/E. Justis Street at Marshall Street
-Route 13/Dupont Parkway at Duck Creek Road/Route 1 Ramps
DelDOT says traffic camera violations will incur a fine of $137.50 sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. The violations are considered civil offenses and thus will not impact a driver’s insurance rate or result in points on their driving record.
More information on Delaware’s Electronic Red Light Safety Program can be found here.