DOVER, Del.- The 36th Annual Delaware Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held statewide Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24 and involve more than 500 law enforcement officers.
This year’s Torch Run will be a three-day event. On Wednesday, June 22, upstate, at 9 a.m., it will begin at New Castle County PD and travel to Wilmington PD, where there will be a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., the torch will then travel to Delaware State Police Troop 6. Downstate, at approximately 3:30 p.m., it will begin at Fenwick Island and travel to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand for a 20-minute ceremony at 7 p.m. Immediately following the ceremony, the torch will depart for a one-mile run to Grove Park.
On Thursday, June 23, downstate the torch will start in two locations. At 6 a.m., one leg of the Torch Run will depart from Delmar PD. At 6:50 a.m., a second leg will start at the Georgetown circle and the two legs will unite in Harrington and then run to the Dover ceremony, held on the Legislative Mall at 1:30 p.m. Upstate, the torch will depart from the Lowes in Middletown at 9:15 a.m. and also arrive for the ceremony in Dover. All law enforcement, Special Olympics Delaware athletes, and legislators are invited to attend.
The event continues on Friday, June 24, where the torch will leave the Newark Shopping Center at 4 p.m. and culminates with a final leg into the University of Delaware Football Stadium for the official opening of the 2022 Summer Games ceremony at 4:30 p.m. where the Flame of Hope will be delivered.
In its history, Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics has raised more than $9.25 million to support Special Olympics Delaware’s year-round program of quality sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or cognitive delays. A family of over 5,000 volunteers makes this program possible for the more than 4,200 athletes who compete in Special Olympics Delaware. The organization builds sports skills, confidence, strength, motivation, and self-esteem … not just for the athletes, but for everyone involved.
Information about the event and maps of the run can be found by clicking on the attached link: http://www.sode.org/fundraisers/law-enforcement-torch-run.