DELAWARE– Governor John Carney today ordered the lowering of state and local flags next week to honor the passing of former State Sen. Myrna Bair (D).
Bair served as a state senator from 1980 to 2000, acting as Minority Leader for 14 years as the only woman in legislative leadership and Minority Whip for two years.
The governor said in a press release Bair advocated for women and children, helping to found the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and their Families (DSCYF) and the Office of the Child Advocate.
Bair also started the Women’s Leadership Development Program at the University of Delaware, according to the press release.
“Her advocacy and motto – ‘government should make sense’ – have had a positive impact on Delaware. She will be sorely missed,”Carney said.
Carney said Delaware flags are to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities Tuesday until the end of the day Wednesday. All local flags are to be lowered Tuesday until businesses close Wednesday.