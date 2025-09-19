DOVER, DE- Veterans across Delaware gathered Friday at Dover's Schutte Park to access support, resources, and connection during the annual Stand Down event.
The Stand Down returned for its 18th year, bringing together generations of service members and helping hundreds of veterans access benefits, meet with service providers, and connect with others in the community.
More than 100 state, local, and federal organizations attended, offering veterans housing, medical care, VA benefits assistance, legal aid, hot meals, and more.
Kent County veteran William Downing was one of hundreds who attended today's event.
"I enlisted in the Army in 1967, served in the military police for a while, and had some other assignments."
When Downing returned from Vietnam, he says applying for benefits was the last thing on his mind.
"I was there in Vietnam, and that was a rough time. I just wanted to get home. I never followed up on any of the benefits."
Not only did Downing never think he'd need benefits, but he says he didn't even know what was available. As he gets older, he says he is realizing the importance of these benefits, which is why he came to today's event.
"I didn't realize how important that was until some of my friends asked me, you could get your hearing aids. You could get different benefits. Your eyeglasses, all that kind of stuff. You know, I never, never did."
Liz Byers-Jiron, director of Delaware Veterans Stand Down, says stories like Downing's are common among many Delaware veterans, which is why the event focuses on connecting veterans directly with resources.
"Stand Down is an event where we bring as many veterans as we can locate—and reach them by email, text, or fliers—and bring them to one central location so they can solve any problem they may encounter."
Byers-Jiron says the event isn’t just about informing veterans of available services, but about connecting them with solutions that meet their needs.
"They realize by going table to table that their problems can be solved, maybe by not one organization, but certainly by 2 or 3 combining efforts."
Dana Hill, a veteran attending the event, says support is often hard to find, so having it all in one place at events like the Stand Down makes a big difference.
"The support for veterans is amazing and so needed. We need that. We need to know our communities are there for us."
While neighbors thanked veterans for their service, Downing said he was equally grateful for the help available.
"99% of this country never served. Only 1% served. So it's really wonderful to see such an outpouring of people show up and say, Hey, we're here to help you."
The annual Stand Down event will return to Dover on Sept. 18, 2026.