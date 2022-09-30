DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs.
Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds.
Delaware officials are hopeful that this grant will help fill thousands of job openings in skilled-labor roles.
Vo-tech schools are working to train adults in welding, logistics, air craft maintenance, and transportation.
Sen. Chris Coons spoke at PolyTech High School this morning. He said there are lots of Delawareans who want to fill the jobs.
"Because they are already working full time it's really hard for them to get the skills they need to take a step up and take on a job like being a CDL driver," said Coons. "By having training available at night it's convenient for adult learners."
This grant will benefit local families and Delaware employers.