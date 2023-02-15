REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police arrested Brienna Wildy, 31, of Lewes yesterday on three charges including felony assault.
According to police, a 63-year-old homeowner on Burton Avenue contacted police with a trespassing complaint around 11 a.m. The man told troopers that Wildy had entered his shed despite not being welcome on his property. The police also say that Wildy attacked a disabled 57-year-old woman with a wooden board.
Troopers then arrived on the scene and located Wildy on foot a short distance away. She was detained without incident and charged with the following:
Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
Assault Second Degree (Felony)
Aggravated Menacing