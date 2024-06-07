Jasmine Thomas
Delaware State Police

Sussex County- A traffic stop by Delaware State Police in Seaford Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a Bridgeville woman on felony drug charges.

Police spotted a vehicle on Concord Road – a computer check revealed the tag was suspended. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified 31-year-old Jasmine Thomas of Bridgeville. while investigating state police found  empty bags of suspected heroin – leading them to search Thomas's book-bag with the following contents:

-Approximately 4.26 grams of crack cocaine

-Approximately 4.28 grams of cocaine

-85 bags containing approximately 0.595 grams of heroin

-$2,966 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Thomas was taken into custody and transported to Troop 5, where she was charged with the following offenses:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit or Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

-Possess of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance without a Prescription – 3 counts

Thomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was later released.

 

 