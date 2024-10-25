Drought Watch

DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney is calling on First State residents to voluntarily reduce their outdoor water usage in issuing a statewide drought watch Friday.

The declaration follows guidance from the Delaware Water Supply Coordinating Council who assessed the drought conditions Friday.

According to the Governor’s office, the drought watch will remain in effect until further notice, as does the ongoing statewide burn ban.

The drought watch guidelines include limiting watering lawns and outdoor plants, especially with drinkable water.

The drought watch is the first of three levels of action in response to drought conditions, with a drought warning and drought emergency following when necessary. A drought emergency would constitute mandatory water use restrictions.

“State officials and the WSCC will continue to assess water conditions and will provide guidance if a drought warning or emergency becomes necessary,” Governor Carney’s office said Friday. “In the meantime, the WSCC and its members are closely watching weather patterns and advising Delawareans to conserve water to help prevent more severe and possibly mandatory restrictions.”

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you