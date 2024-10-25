DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney is calling on First State residents to voluntarily reduce their outdoor water usage in issuing a statewide drought watch Friday.
The declaration follows guidance from the Delaware Water Supply Coordinating Council who assessed the drought conditions Friday.
According to the Governor’s office, the drought watch will remain in effect until further notice, as does the ongoing statewide burn ban.
The drought watch guidelines include limiting watering lawns and outdoor plants, especially with drinkable water.
The drought watch is the first of three levels of action in response to drought conditions, with a drought warning and drought emergency following when necessary. A drought emergency would constitute mandatory water use restrictions.
“State officials and the WSCC will continue to assess water conditions and will provide guidance if a drought warning or emergency becomes necessary,” Governor Carney’s office said Friday. “In the meantime, the WSCC and its members are closely watching weather patterns and advising Delawareans to conserve water to help prevent more severe and possibly mandatory restrictions.”