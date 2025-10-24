DELAWARE - Delawareans looking to apply for a permit to purchase a handgun under the state’s new Permit to Purchase Program beginning in November can now schedule fingerprint appointments, according to Delaware State Police.
The Permit to Purchase law takes effect on Nov. 16, 2025, and will require every Delawarean looking to purchase or transfer a handgun to obtain the handgun qualified purchaser permit. The process to acquire the permit includes being fingerprinted as part of a background investigation.
Fingerprint services can now be scheduled through IdentoGO. Applicants must use Service Code 27S8N2 to guarantee the fingerprints are sent in for the Permit to Purchase process, according to DSP.
Police say the online application portal for the permit is expected to open next week, but those looking to purchase a handgun are encouraged to complete the fingerprinting and firearms safety training requirements in advance to avoid delays in the process.
Delawareans looking to complete a firearms safety training course can find a list of approved instructors here.
DSP says the State Bureau of Identification will be required to issue or deny a permit within 30 days after an application has been completed. Application processing will begin once the application portal goes live, according to authorities.