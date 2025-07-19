DELAWARE - Delaware's Department of Labor published their latest labor report for the month of June. According to the report, unemployment in the state stayed the same from May to June. However, unemployment rates rose in Kent and Sussex Counties.
According to Delaware's Department of Labor, unemployment in the state stayed at 4% from May 2025 to June 2025. However, there were 20,500 unemployed Delawareans in June compared to 19,100 in May.
The report says unemployment in Kent County rose from 4.1% in May 2025 to 4.9% in June 2025. In June 2024, the state reported that unemployment was at 4.6%.
Sussex County also saw an increase in unemployment. The labor department says it rose from 3.7% in May 2025 to 4% in June 2025. In June 2024, the unemployment rate was 3.6%.
There were job sectors that saw an increase in the month of June 2025. According to the Department of Labor, the private education and health services industry added 1,300 jobs. Other popular job sectors were construction, government, and leisure and hospitality.