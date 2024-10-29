WORCESTER CO., MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced a milling and paving project on US 50 in Worcester County slated to begin this week.
According to SHA, the paving project will extend from the Wicomico County line to Old Ocean City Road and commence Thursday, October 31st.
Work will be conducted weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with single-lane closures expected throughout the project’s duration, SHA says. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by December.
The SHA does note that fluctuations in overnight temperatures may affect work times.
Drivers can expect to see arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to guide them through the work zone and to prepare for major traffic impacts and delays while work is underway.
“The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers,” the SHA said in a statement. “Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes.”