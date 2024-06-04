MILTON, DE - At an open house meeting tonight at Milton Elementary, DelDOT is seeking public feedback on pedestrian safety and traffic issues in Milton. The meeting is set to focus on two key areas: the Milton Active Transportation Plan, which would look to address walking and biking safety in town, and the Milton SR16 Corridor Study which looks at safety and congestion on Route 16.
Some in town, like Joseph Francis say it's a long time coming,
"It’s a mess," he said. When asked if walking around town felt dangerous, he responded, "Dangerous? That’s an understatement."
Lisa Falzarano, from the The Mercantile at Milton, says she's excited to see changes, and hopes some of the frequent speeding can be addressed. She says it will be good for customers, and business,
“The town in general is just bursting - many more visitors, many more residents, and any way we can keep them safer so they can enjoy the town is great,” she said.
Milton Mayor John Collier says he is optimistic about the collaboration with the state, and hopes it can ease some concerns,
“The opportunity to handle the growth here is - if well managed it would be possible to connect all these subdivisions that are going on - at least for pedestrians and cyclists. Infrastructure has not been a primary focus down here - and now it’s getting to a point where it is the focus,” he noted.
The Milton Active Transportation Study is expected to be completed in January 2025, and the Route 16 Coastal Corridor Study is looking at a spring 2025 completion date. DelDOT is accepting public feedback until July 5th.