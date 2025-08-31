HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures in Kent County.
The Department of Transportation says Delmarva Central Railroad will be performing track rehabilitation, resurfacing, and general maintenance on their railroad crossing on Liberty Street in Harrington.
The work will cause closures of Liberty Street at the railroad crossing between Dorman Street and Delaware Avenue.
DelDOT says work is expected to start at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. The closures will remain in place for 24 hours a day and are expected to be completed no later than 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 8.