Traffic Alert

HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures in Kent County. 

The Department of Transportation says Delmarva Central Railroad will be performing track rehabilitation, resurfacing, and general maintenance on their railroad crossing on Liberty Street in Harrington. 

The work will cause closures of Liberty Street at the railroad crossing between Dorman Street and Delaware Avenue. 

DelDOT says work is expected to start at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. The closures will remain in place for 24 hours a day and are expected to be completed no later than 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 8. 

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you