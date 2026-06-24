LEWES, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation, Delaware State Police and Sussex Cyclists are teaming up this summer to promote bicycle safety in coastal Delaware.
Officials say bicycle safety checkpoints will be held at various locations around Lewes and Rehoboth Beach for the duration of the summer.
The program provides cyclists with bicycle safety information, trail maps, general bicycle repairs, lights, and helmets. Organizers say the checkpoints are designed to help riders stay safe while enjoying the area's trails and roadways throughout the busy summer season.
The safety checkpoints are scheduled for the following dates and locations:
-Wednesday, June 24 - Church Street & Canal Crossing Rd. 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Monday, June 29 G-L - Trail @ Lewes Library 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Wednesday, July 1 - Church Street & Canal Crossing Rd. 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Wednesday, July 8 - Church Street & Canal Crossing Rd. 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Monday, July 13 - G-L Trail @ Lewes Library 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
-Thursday, July 16 - Lutheran Church 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
-Monday, July 20 - SR1 @ The Nike Outlet 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Tuesday, July 28 - Epworth Church 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Thursday, July 30 - SR1 @ The Nike Outlet 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Monday, Aug. 3 - G-L Trail @ Lewes Library 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Wednesday, Aug. 12 - Church Street & Canal Crossing Rd. 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM