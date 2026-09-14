DELAWARE - Drivers in Delaware could soon pay more for running a red light caught by a traffic camera.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is proposing to increase the fine for a red-light camera violation from $137.50 to $167.50.
The proposed change is part of revisions to Delaware's Electronic Red-Light Safety Program.
DelDOT says the program is intended to deter drivers from running red lights and reduce crashes at intersections. The state says data from existing camera locations show angle crashes have been reduced by an average of 41% after cameras were installed.
But some drivers WBOC spoke with questioned whether increasing the fine is the best way to encourage safer driving.
Dawn Wissinger said she would prefer to see a police officer present when a violation occurs.
"You're getting that fee how many weeks later or a month later, and you're like, 'Did I even do that?'," Wissinger said. "And so I do believe that if you had a police officer there…they're going to at least be a deterrent or be like a reminder, this is what you did now."
Another driver, Sean Theodore, said the additional $30 could be difficult for people already dealing with higher everyday expenses.
Theodore said people still need to follow traffic laws, but believes the proposed increase is too much.
Roger Willes offered a different perspective, saying he would rather see a higher fine discourage dangerous driving than see someone end up injured in a crash.
Where does the money go?
Delaware's red-light camera revenue is distributed among specific state funds, program operating costs and local municipal jurisdictions, depending on where the violation occurred.
For violations at municipal intersections, the base fine is passed along to the municipality. The Transportation Trust Fund surcharge goes to the state's road fund.
The program processed 58,854 tickets in 2024, collecting approximately $8.3 million.
That revenue is generated through the civil violations issued to the registered owners of vehicles captured running red lights.
More cameras, potentially higher fines
DelDOT currently has red-light cameras operating at 60 intersections statewide, after adding 15 new locations this year.
The state's Electronic Red-Light Safety Program began in 2004. DelDOT says its camera locations are selected based in part on the frequency of crashes caused by red-light running.
Under the proposal, the base fine would increase from $75 to $95. A 50% surcharge currently applied to the fine would be replaced with a $47.50 Transportation Trust Fund surcharge.
The existing $15 violent-crimes fee and $10 ambulance fee would remain.
Red-light camera violations are civil offenses rather than criminal violations. They do not add points to a driver's record or affect insurance rates.
How to comment
DelDOT is accepting written comments on the proposed changes through October 1.
Comments can be submitted to: Peter Haag, Chief of Traffic Engineering with Delaware Department of Transportation (Peter.Haag@delaware.gov)
The proposed changes are part of the state's regulatory process.