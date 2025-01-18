DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of ways to stay safe during the winter weather.
The following tips can help you make sure your vehicle is winter weather ready:
- Tire Inflation Pressure: When it gets cold outside and the temperature drops, so does your tire pressure. Make sure each tire is filled to the recommended inflation pressure regularly.
- Check Your Car Battery: DelDOT says during cold weather, gasoline and diesel engines take more battery power to start. Having a mechanic check your battery, charging system, belts, and other parts of your car are important for safety.
- Floor Mats: Check your car mats to sure that they are properly installed. Another recommendation is switching your usual ones out for floor mats that are thicker or rubbery. This can make sure nothing interferes with the pedals down at your feet.
- Safety Kits: Stocking your vehicle with an emergency kit is a great way to stay prepared during any month. State officials recommend having an emergency kit with items like blankets, flares, first aid kit, flashlights, wireless phone chargers, and non-perishable foods and water.