SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has had the busiest summer in it's history. But, commercial delivery trucks are making it harder for the department to respond to calls on time.
In July and August alone, the RBVFC has received over 900 EMS calls and over 200 fire calls.
Captain Kent Swarts of the RBVFC, says there is always traffic in the commercial area of Rehoboth Beach, but that the delivery trucks make it more of an obstacle.
On multiple occasions, RBVFC has had to take alternate routes while responding to emergency calls. Ultimately, making their response time much longer.
Local business owners say the delivery trucks are necessary, and believe the traffic is caused by double parked cars more often than not.
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, said in an email, that the city is working to effectively resolve the traffic and safety concerns in the tight commercial area.