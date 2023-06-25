TOWNSEND, Del. - State police say a woman is dead after a Promaster delivery van collided with a motorcycle.
According to Delaware State Police, on June 24 around 5:37 p.m., a Promaster delivery van was traveling westbound on Harvey Straughn Road while a motorcycle was approaching eastbound.
Trooper say the delivery van began turning left onto a residential driveway, crossing into the path of the eastbound motorcycle. Troopers say the motorcyclist tried to brake to avoid the crash, but unable to do so and collided with the right side of the van.
Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man from Dover, was flown by state police to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The passenger of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old woman from Hartly, reportedly died at the scene.
Troopers say the driver of the van, a 23-year-old woman from Wilmington, was not injured.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Forester by calling 302-365-8485. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.