DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has announced a tax incentive for those working or joining the fire department. The town says like many municipalities across Delmarva, recruiting firefighters is a challenge.
The tax incentive, on both the Maryland and Delaware side, means property taxes will be waived up to $10,000. Town commissioner Jack Lenox says he hopes this could be a local solution to a regional challenge.
"It's an issue that's not unique to Delmar... you know the other volunteer fire departments are all dealing with that. It's tough for people to take the time out of their working day and night, and go through all of the training," said Lenox.
The town says they are not sure how successful the tax credit could be and plan to reevaluate the plan next year.