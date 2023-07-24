DELMAR - Delmar is the little town with a speeding problem too big for one state.
Plans are in motion to crack down on speeding on three major roads in the town, both in Maryland and Delaware.
"The speed limit's 50, they're doing 70," said Delmar, Delaware Mayor Tom Bauer.
Bauer says he noticed excessive speeding in town even before he took office about a year ago.
The town is looking to reduce the speed limit in three areas.
That includes Route 54 from Route 13 to Robinhood Road, which is currently 50 miles per hour.
A portion of Old Stage Road on the Delaware side, which has a 50 mile per hour limit.
And a portion of Stage Road on the Maryland side, which currently has a 40 mile per hour limit.
Mayor Bauer says the goal is switch all three sections of road to a 35 mile per hour speed limit.
"It's all about public safety and we want to make sure that we're taking care of our residents and people coming through town," he said.
One neighbor named Megan has lived on Route 54 for years. She says speeding has made her think twice about letting her son play in the front yard.
"With the expansion of all the subdivisions and all the people moving to this area everybody is in a hurry to get where they're going and this road is no exception," she said.
One neighbor we spoke with who did not want to go on camera said he's for the speed limit reduction if police actually enforce it.
Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood says they will.
"Once the enforcement begins, it will start out with a soft hand," he said.
"Look folks this is what we're doing and over time it'll be ratcheted upwards with moving violations," Fleetwood continued.
For two of the stretches of road in question that are controlled by DelDOT, the state must approve those speed limit changes.
The town of Delmar has already approved a change for a third stretch on the Maryland side.
Mayor Bauer says the hope is for all of the speed limits in question to be reduced at the same time.
He's hoping before the start of the next school year.