MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man wanted for stealing a car in Millsboro yesterday.
Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, police arrived on Daisey Road for a report of a Ford Focus stolen out of a driveway. Police say there was also fishing gear inside the car. At around 7 p.m., police stopped the Focus after spotting it driving through town. Terry Toomey, 35, was allegedly driving the car and was arrested.
Toomey has been charged with the following:
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
-Theft Under $1,500
-Driving While Suspended or Revoked
-Driving at an Unreasonable Speed
-Criminal Trespass Third Degree
Toomey was arraigned and later released on his own recognizance. He also reportedly had numerous active warrants for his arrest and was later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,167 cash bond.