Delmar Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Grasonville

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - Troopers arrested a man after reportedly finding a bag containing methamphetamine.
According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 22 around 1:13 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of eastbound Route 50 and Hess Road in Grasonville.
Authorities say the deputy made contact with the occupants and saw a syringe in plain view. The sheriff's office says both occupants were asked to exit the car and the driver, 41-year-old George Pritchett of Delmar, gave consent to search the car.
According to authorities, the deputy located a baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine. Pritchett reportedly told the deputy that the Methamphetamine belonged to him and subsequently was placed under arrest.
Authorities say Pritchett had an open warrant in Baltimore County. Pritchett was transported to the Office of the Sheriff for processing and charged accordingly. He was reportedly transported to the District Court Commissioner where he was held on a $5000 bond for Possession of CDS not Cannabis (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and held on a $10,000 bond for the warrant.