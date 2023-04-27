MILLSBORO, Del. - A Delmar man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Apr. 26 around 12 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw a white Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound on Railroad Street approaching the intersection at Main Street in Millsboro. The driver of the Malibu failed to properly signal as she turned right onto Main Street.
The troopers stopped the car on nearby Gravel Hill Road. When the car stopped, troopers saw the front passenger reaching in front of him and towards his side.
The passenger then opened the door and tried to exit the car, but troopers were able to take him into custody without incident.
The passenger was identified as 23-year-old Joe Smith, and computer checks showed that he had six active warrants for his arrest, including three felony warrants issued by the Laurel Police Department.
Troopers searched Smith and found approximately 26 glassine baggies containing suspected heroin and over $9,200 in suspected drug dealing proceeds. Troopers also found a backpack on the front passenger floorboard. A search of the backpack led to the discovery of a suppressed handgun, ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Troopers also located approximately 21.34 grams of marijuana stored in the passenger door pocket.
The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Frankford, Delaware, was issued a ticket and released.
Smith, a convicted felon, was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $100,400 cash bond.