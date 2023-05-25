DELMAR, Md. - A Delmar man has been sentenced to an active sentence of ten years for Distribution of Child Pornography and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Brandon Ehrisman, 35, pleaded guilty to the charges on May 16th.
Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge W. Newton Jackson handed down the active sentence of ten years with five years suspended. Ehrisman will also be placed on five years probation upon his release with specialized sex offender supervision, as well as having to register as a Tier II sex offender.
At the time of sentencing, Ehrisman was on supervised probation in Worcester County for Sexual Solicitation of a Minor. The conviction in Wicomico County will be a violation of his probation in the Worcester County case.
The conviction stems from a report police received in December of 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 25 videos of child pornography had been distributed over the internet. Police were able to track the KiK messenger account that had distributed the videos through its IP address to Ehrisman’s home. A search and seizure warrant was able to obtain the contents of the KiK account as well. The account was identified as Ehrisman’s due to Ehrisman not only uploading child pornography, but reportedly also pictures of his face and genitalia.