SALISBURY, Md. - Kenneth Evans of Delmar has been sentenced to life without parole plus 73 years for the brutal 2021 murder of Helen Riggins in Salisbury. Evans was convicted in October of 2022 of First Degree Murder, First Degree Rape, Home Invasion, Robbery, Arson First Degree, and other related offenses. He was also determined to be a Sexually Violent Predator.
On May 21, 2021, Evans entered Helen Riggins’ home along Glastonbury Drive in Salisbury. Evans then bound, strangled, raped, and ultimately murdered Riggins over a course of hours, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney. In an attempt to conceal evidence, Evans then doused Riggins and the interior of her home in gasoline and set it ablaze before fleeing.
Administrative Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, S. James Sarbanes, said the facts constituted the worst case he has seen in his nearly ten-year tenure.
“Judge Sarbanes drew sharp distinctions between the life led by the Defendant and the life that he took,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Judge Sarbanes contrasted the compassion and generosity that the victim displayed to so many with the demonstrated lack of respect and refusal to take responsibility of the Defendant.”
“This horrific crime was solved by the community and the collaboration of many law enforcement agencies,” Dykes also said. “I am grateful to every citizen and law enforcement agency that participated in solving this case and assisted in our efforts to hold Kenneth Evans accountable. Because of this collaboration, our community is a safer place.”