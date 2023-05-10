DELMAR, Md. - A Delmar man has been sentenced to fifteen years behind bars for the assault of a woman in 2022.
Charles Exker was convicted in February after a two day trial one one count of First-Degree Assault, one count of Second-Degree Assault, and one count of Reckless Endangerment. The conviction and sentencing stem from an incident on July 28, 2022 when an argument that started in a car led to Ecker assaulting the victim at his home in Delmar. According to the Wicomico State’s Attorney Office, Ecker repeatedly struck the woman, causing her to lose consciousness. When the woman regained consciousness, she reportedly found Ecker on top of her with his hands around her neck. The victim was luckily able to escape and treated for her injuries at Atlantic General Hospital.
“Charles Ecker is a habitual offender with numerous prior assault convictions,” said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes. “The prosecutors of the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office will vigorously prosecute repeat offenders and seek significant sentences upon conviction.”
Esker was sentenced on May 4th by Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County Kathleen L. Beckstead.