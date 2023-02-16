DELMAR, De. -- Baris Aktasci, a pizza delivery driver in Delmar, recently learned he lost 11 family members to the earthquakes in Turkey. Most of Aktasci's family is in Hatay, one of the areas affected the most by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit on February 6th.
Aktasci moved to the United States from Antakya, Turkey, about a year ago with his wife and only child.
We sat down with Aktasci and Sedat Gun, owner of Pizza Pi, where Aktasci works. Gun, who is from Izmir, Turkey, helped with the language barrier between us and Aktasci. He also helped shed some light on what both of their families, and thousands of others, are experiencing half way around the world.
"Most of his family members, they live in Hatay, and Hatay is most affected city from earthquake in Turkey," said Gun, translating for Aktasci. "And almost like 80% of city is gone, all 10,000 buildings, destroyed.
Extended relatives were among the family members Aktasci lost.
"His cousins, his aunts, and they were under buildings, they couldn't make it," said Gun, translating for Aktasci.
Gun said so far he has not heard of any of his family members perishing. The conditions they are dealing with, however, are still brutal.
"Last time I heard from them they were okay, but they were sleeping in the car, they have no water, no food to eat, they have to stay in tents, they don't even have public restrooms," said Gun. "They need help."
For both men, one of the toughest parts has been a lack of communication.
"You want to call someone, you can't reach, you want to text someone all night, you can't reach, you don't know if they are safe or not," said Gun.
Another is a feeling of helplessness.
"The worst feeling is he can't even help, he's far away, he can't help," said Gun, translating for Aktasci.
Despite the tragic losses of family members back in Turkey, Aktasci is still going into work six days a week. With a family to provide for, Gun said Aktasci still has a need to make money.
For those still in Turkey, Gun said any bit of help can make a difference.
"They need food, they need blankets, tents, they need help, any little help," said Gun.
While material donations can help, the Red Cross is also accepting monetary donations.