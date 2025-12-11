DELMAR, Del. - The Delmar School District will not pursue an operating referendum this upcoming year and is instead preparing to seek voter approval in early 2027, according to Board of Education President Raymond Vincent.
During a Board of Education meeting on Dec. 9, Vincent shared an update on the proposed 2026 referendum, saying the decision followed “extensive analysis, discussion and reflection” by district leaders. He emphasized that while the need for additional funding is real, state-level uncertainty makes this an inappropriate time to ask taxpayers for a long-term financial commitment.
Vincent says Delmar continues to face significant financial pressures, including increased staffing needs, rising salary obligations, persistent inflation, growing enrollment, and higher costs to maintain school operations. He noted that these challenges are not unique to Delmar, but their impact on the district’s budget is substantial.
An operating referendum would help address those pressures by providing additional revenue for day-to-day operations. However, Vincent cited several unresolved issues at the state level that could materially affect Delmar’s local revenue outlook. Those include pending public education funding committee determinations, the work of the special committee on reassessment, the development of a new state funding model, and potential referendum-related legislation.
Taken together, Vincent said, those factors create a level of uncertainty that makes it difficult to present a clear, long-range financial request to voters at this time.
Instead, the district will focus on preparing for a referendum in early 2027, when officials expect to have more clarity on how state decisions will affect local funding going forward.
Vincent also acknowledged the community’s long history of support for the district, noting Delmar’s strong track record of successful referendums. He said that history was an important consideration in choosing to wait until the district can more clearly define its needs within the new funding landscape.
Delaying the referendum will have short-term financial implications, according to the district. Without additional operational revenue, leaders anticipate the need to delay some projects, scale back or phase-in certain initiatives, and identify areas for potential cuts in order to remain financially stable. Vincent said the district is committed to making those decisions carefully while maintaining a safe learning environment, supporting staff, and preserving key programs and services for students and families.
In closing, Vincent described the current situation at the state level as “unprecedented” and reiterated that the decision to postpone the referendum was made with taxpayers’ interests in mind. He said the district will continue to monitor developments in Dover and plans to return to voters in 2027 with a clearly defined proposal aligned with the state’s updated funding structure.