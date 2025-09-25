DELMAR, Del. -- Taxes could rise in Delmar, Delaware, but only if voters approve a proposed referendum next year.
Delmar School District officials say they are considering a ballot measure in 2026 that would raise school taxes to fund the construction of a new intermediate school for fifth and sixth graders. The project would ease overcrowding at Delmar Middle and Senior High School, which serves all secondary students in the district.
"It is [overcrowded], but I mean, what can you do?" said parent Gene Cropper.
Delmar School District Superintendent Dr. Andy O'Neal said that last year, the district applied for a Certificate of Necessity to build a new Intermediate School. The Delaware Department of Education denied the application due to a lack of funding, but the district has since re-applied.
O'Neal said they should get a response from the Delaware Department of Education next month. Still, regardless of the decision, the district plans to proceed with an Operating Expense referendum.
Community members appear split on the idea of a tax increase.
"As long as it’s for the teachers and the kids in school and not the rich folks putting money in their pocket, fine with me,” said Louise Sockriter.
Others are strongly against the idea.
"I’m against raising taxes, period," said Jim Ennis.
According to O'Neal, the average property owner in the district pays about $735 a year in school taxes. District leaders have not yet estimated how much those taxes would rise if the referendum passes.
In addition to the new school, the district is seeking community input on other funding priorities through an online survey that closes on Oct. 3.
"I’d rather see it[additional revenue] go more toward education than sports and stuff like that," Cropper said.
District officials said they expect to release more details about the referendum soon.