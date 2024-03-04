DELMAR MD./DE.- Delmar is working to put up banners that would hang on telephone poles to pay tribute to military veterans, or "hometown heroes."
The hope is that people in town will share information about their loved ones who have served.
This project has a special meaning for Mayor Tom Bauer, who's spearheading the effort.
"We should pay them back some how," said Bauer. "These guys and girls, women, veterans they sacrificed their life so that we can do what we do everyday."
Mayor Bauer says the project will include both the Maryland and Delaware sides of town.
The hope is that the banners will be up in time for Memorial Day.
If you are interested in honoring a veteran or sponsoring the program you can contact Carolynn Foxwell at delmarhometownheroes@gmail.com for more information.