MAGNOLIA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Magnolia on Tuesday that took the life of a 21-year-old man.
According to police, troopers were called to a field on Walnut Shade Road near Autumn Moon Road on reports of an accidental shooting on May 20 just after 8 p.m. There, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to police.
Police say the ensuing investigation revealed the victim and three others were target shooting when the 21-year-old was fatally shot.
On Tuesday, May 27, police identified the victim as Kendrick Mason, of Magnolia.
Delaware State Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2859.