SALISBURY, Md.- Commuters woke up to wintery conditions on Delmarva Wednesday morning.
Commuters WBOC spoke with said the main roads were fairly clear, while the side roads were a bit more challenging to drive through.
“Well, the roads headed out this morning are pretty good. They’re damp but safe to drive,” said Johnny Powell. “Side roads are a little tricky. You really gotta watch your braking. They need to be plowed, but they’re really not that bad, just gotta be a little careful.”
Johnny Giogo agrees the roads in Sussex County are not too bad to drive on.
“It’s alright, it's not bad. A little bit wetter than the last time. Roads are good. It was worse getting out of the driveway than it was driving down the roads,” said Giogo.
Both drivers agree this snow storm is more manageable than the last snow storm.
“Oh, this is great compared to the last one. Brought everything to a standstill, but this one you can manage it,” said Powell.
Marianna Sanger agrees.
“It seems a lot better. It's not sticking to the road as bad as it did last time,” said Sanger.
Commuters say they are relieved this snow will melt quickly thanks to incoming rain and warmer temperatures.