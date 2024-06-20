DELMARVA - Cooling centers across the peninsula are opening their doors this week as temperatures continue to climb on Delmarva. Below is a list of open centers to keep cool and safe in the 2024 summer heat. WBOC will continue to update this list throughout the day and rest of the week as more centers are announced.
DELAWARE
KENT COUNTY
Code Purple of Kent County Delaware is opening their offices to offer water and A/C on Thursday at the following locations:
-65 N DuPont Hwy, Dover, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-1207 E. Division St, Dover, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
MARYLAND
CAROLINE COUNTY
The Caroline County Department of Emergency Services says five centers will open across the county to offer a safe environment and relief from the heat during the center’s regular hours.
Cooling centers can be found at:
-Denton Library Address: 100 Market Street, Denton: Phone: 410-479-1343
-Federalsburg Library Address: 123 Morris Avenue, Federalsburg: Phone: 410-754-8397
-Greensboro Library Address: 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro: Phone: 410-482-2173
-Caroline County Senior Center Address: 403 South 7th Street, Denton: Phone: 410-479-8065
-Federalsburg Senior Center Address: 118 North Main Street, Federalsburg: Phone: 410-754-9754
DORCHESTER COUNTY
Dorchester County Public Library branches function as the County’s cooling centers. The following branches will be open as cooling centers on the following dates and times.
-Cambridge Library: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
-Hurlock Library: Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
SOMERSET COUNTY
The Somerset County Health Department will open cooling centers at the following locations:
-Princess Anne Library Address: 11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne Phone: 410-651-0852 Hours: 10:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. June 21-22
-Crisfield Library Address: 100 Collins St., Crisfield Phone: 410-968-0955 Hours: 10:24 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. June 21-22
-University of Maryland Eastern Shore Student Services Center Address: 30665 College Backbone Rd., Princess Anne Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 22
Officials say pets are not allowed inside cooling centers. Those stopping by are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages as well as any needed medications.
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
The Department of Community Services will open its buildings to offer ice, water and shelter from the sun starting at 8 a.m. on June 20 through June 25th at the following locations:
-Sudlersville Senior Center – 605 Foxxtown Drive, Sudlersville, MD
-Grasonville Senior Center – 4802 Main Street, Grasonville, MD
-Kent Island Senior Center (Percy Thomas Center) – 891 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD
Cooling centers will be open until 4 p.m. Officials say the Centreville and Kent Island branches of the Queen Anne’s County Library will also serve as cooling centers during regular business hours.