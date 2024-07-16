SALISBURY, Md. - Tuesday has been the hottest day of the week so far on Delmarva. The region has experienced a fluctuation between excessive heat and rain, returning now to high temperatures. While many sought the refuge of air conditioning, others ventured out.
Just after noon, the temperature sign at James M. Bennett High School read a sweltering 98 degrees.
From produce stands to ice cream shops to car washes, many were still out in the elements Tuesday.
Kyleigh Chesley at Oakley's Farm Market said the heat impacts the produce. "It's definitely like more stuff goes bad," Chesley said. "The heat definitely makes it go bad faster."
Raegan Tucker from Island Creamery reported high demand. "It's more so after like 4 p.m., we get a lot of people coming in," Tucker said. "We've had lines down to the intersection and out the door."
Rob Conner at University Car Wash said his employees are taking frequent breaks inside. "We got the water cooler and everybody's kind of looking out for each other, just getting through the day," Conner said.
While such extreme heat is not an everyday occurrence on Delmarva, Carolyn Bergerson is accustomed to high 90s and 100-degree plus temperatures from her time living in Phoenix, Arizona. Now living in Salisbury, she shared her coping strategies. "It's hard. A little bit of the iced coffee always helps," Bergerson said. "Time with the sprinklers at home, letting the kids come over to the playground for a little bit, getting the sweat on and coming back home to the sprinklers."
Despite the heat, the daily grind continues. The American Red Cross urges everyone to take frequent indoor breaks, drink plenty of water, and trust their bodies if something feels wrong.